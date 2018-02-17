Black Panther BEATS Deadpool and Wonder Woman to become the highest box office opener for a standalone superhero debut film in India

Black Panther, Marvel’s first black standalone superhero film, is making a lot of noise across the world. People have not only loved the movie, but they are raving about it on social media too. This tremendous word of mouth publicity along with the fantastic reviews have enabled Black Panther to take a record breaking start at the box office. Be it the American, Indian or any overseas market, Marvel’s latest offering has taken over the ticket window in every country. In India, it has managed to rake in Rs 5.60 crore on day one, which is by far the highest opening for a standalone superhero debut film! Ain’t that cool?

If you check out the opening day collections of every standalone superhero debut film, you will realise what we are talking about. Black Panther with a collection of Rs 5.60 crore on day 1 leads the way, followed by Deadpool (Rs 3.72 crore), Doctor Strange (Rs 2.60 crore) and Wonder Woman (Rs 2.07 crore). Spiderman (2002), Thor (2011) and Iron Man (2008) follow suit, but their first day figures in India were unavailable. Anyway, what is your take on Black Panther‘s achievement? Share with us your thoughts and your review for the film in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Will Black Panther BEAT The Avengers and become Marvel’s highest opening weekend grosser in America?)

Black Panther has got rave reviews from across the world. Our film critic – Anusha Iyengar also couldn’t stop gushing about the film, as she wrote in her review, “You cannot miss this movie for the world. It’s so far one of the best superhero films you must have seen. ” With such great reviews, the film has also become Marvel’s best reviewed film yet, with a rating of 98 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Anyway, with Black Panther set to see a fantastic growth over the weekend, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Marvel‘s latest superhero film right here.