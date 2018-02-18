Black Panther box office collection day 2: Marvel’s latest superhero film sees a fantastic upward trend, netts Rs 12.25 crore in the Indian market

After a fantastic day one, Marvel‘s Black Panther has had an even better day 2 at the Indian domestic box office. On day 2, the superhero film saw a 27 per cent growth as it managed to rake in Rs 6.75 crore. With that the film’s overall box office tally in India is now Rs 12.35 crore, which is fantastic to say the least. Talking about the detailed break down of collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BlackPanther witnessed decent growth on Day 2. Thu previews + Fri Rs 5.60 crore, Sat Rs 6.65 crore. Total: Rs 12.25 crore Nett Box Office Collection. Gross Box Office Collection: Rs 15.71 crore. India biz. Note: Hindi + English.”

For those of you who don’t know, Black Panther is Marvel’s first black standalone superhero film. This along with Marvel’s legacy and popularity in India, meant that the film would definitely perform well at the box office. In fact, with a limited screen space and a low pre release buzz, we have to say that Black Panther has performed phenomenally well. Marvel’s latest offering saw a growth in footfalls and collections on day 2 courtesy the fantastic reviews and the tremendous word of mouth publicity that it received. People are raving about the film on social media. In fact, our film critic – Anusha Iyengar was also impressed, as she mentioned in her 4 star review, “You cannot miss this movie for the world. It’s so far one of the best superhero films you must have seen. And wait till both the post credit scenes roll out.” (ALSO READ – Box Office Predictions: Black Panther is all set to BEAT The Avengers and become Marvel’s highest opening weekend grosser in America)

Black Panther is totally ruling the Indian box office. In fact, it has outperformed the likes of Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary and Akshay Kumar’s PadMan on both the days. Ain’t that cool? Anyway, what did you guys feel about the Marvel movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Black Panther right here.