Black Panther box office collection day 4: Chadwick Boseman’s film sees a downward trend, earns Rs 22.62 crore

Marvel‘s latest offering – Black Panther has dominated the Indian domestic box office ever since it released on February 16. The film had a fantastic first weekend, collecting Rs 19.35 crore in just three days. And while the buzz around the film is still sky high, Black Panther did see a considerable downward trend on day 4, the first Monday. This is obviously because of the fact that it was a working day. However, we are certain that Black Panther will sustain well over the next few days and have a great first week. Talking about the detailed breaking down of collections, trade Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#BlackPanther has a STRONG Mon. Thu previews + Fri Rs 5.60 crore, Sat Rs 6.65 crore, Sun Rs 7.10 crore, Mon Rs 3.27 crore. Total: Rs 22.62 crore Nett Box office collection. Gross Box office collection: Rs 29 crore. India biz. Note: Hindi + English.”

Black Panther even clashed with Sidharth Malhotra‘s Aiyaary at the Indian domestic box office and it absolutely crushed the Hindi film! This was certainly because of the fact that the Marvel movie was better in terms of screenplay, execution and popularity. Being the first black standalone superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther has performed exceedingly well and broken a couple of records too. And according to us, it should continue raking in the moolah with no big release scheduled for this weekend (only Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Welcome To New York are releasing). (ALSO READ – After Black Panther steamrolled over Aiyaary at the box office, here’s why Bollywood should stop taking on superhero films!)

Revolving around the events that take place after T’Challa returns to the isolated yet technologically advanced nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as the king, Black Panther has been loved by one and all. The movie has received a tremendous word of mouth publicity which has surely benefitted the film a lot. Anyway, with the film continuing its glorious run at the Indian domestic box office, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Black Panther right here.