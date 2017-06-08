Black Panther confirmed to fight along with Iron Man, Captain America and Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War

The character of Black Panther is set to be a part of the superhero film “Avengers: Infinity War”.

Actor Chadwick Boseman has confirmed that his character Wakandan Black Panther a.k.a. T’challa, will make an appearance in the movie, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Boseman posted a short video which features a glimpse of the “Infinity War” set.

The video shows chairs which show the names of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), T’Challa and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). In front of T’Challa’s chair, there is a hand drum which fans assumed to be a part of the properties for his scene.

“Here we go… Black Panther, ‘Infinity War'”, he tweeted.

Boseman will reprise his role as Black Panther in a standalone movie, which is set to be released on February 16, 2018.

After “Captain America: Civil War”, character King T’Challa will return home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country’s new leader. However, T’Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country.

When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakandan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.

“Avengers: Infinity War” is set to hit theaters in May 4, 2018.

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six infinity stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality.

Other cast members include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Peter Dinklage and Terry Notary.