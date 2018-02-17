Black Panther CRUSHES Aiyaary at the Indian box office on day one

Marvel’s Black Panther took on Sidharth Malhotra – Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary at the Indian domestic box office this week and looks like it has emerged as the winner on day one. Both the films got limited screens and had a low pre release buzz, so they were evenly matched. However, looks like Black Panther has crushed Aiyaary at the box office one day one. If you compare the opening day collections of both the films then you will realise what we are saying. Black Panther has raked in Rs 5.60 crore from 1000 screens, while Aiyaary has collected Rs 3.36 crore from 1750 screens. Surprising isn’t it?

Marvel’s Black Panther is the first black standalone superhero film ever. With Marvel’s fantastic legacy and the fact that they always bring something new to the table, people flocked to the theatres to see the movie. The amazing storyline also impressed the audience. For those of you who don’t know, Black Panther follows the story of T’Challa, who returns to the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda, to take the thrown, after the death of his father. While several people oppose him and create issues, the new king is determined to maintain peace and order. But will he be successful? That’s something you will come to know only when you watch the film. People have been raving about the movie and this positive word of mouth publicity will surely help the movie grow over the weekend. (ALSO READ – Black Panther box office collection day 1: Chadwick Boseman’s film is off to a terrific start, earns Rs 5.60 crore in India)

Talking about Aiyaary, the film is about an army officer (Sidharth) who goes rogue after coming to know about the malpractices in the Indian army. His mentor (Manoj) tries very hard to catch him, but will he be able to? Well, watch the movie to know more! Though the storyline seems interesting, the execution and the flawed screenplay has let Aiyaary down. People are unimpressed and this has given rise to a negative word of mouth publicity. Looking at the current trends, we expect Aiyaary to rake in Rs 10 – 12 crore over the first weekend, while Black Panther should earn Rs 15 – 20 crore. Anyway stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about both the films right here.