Black Panther crushes Aiyaary yet again at the box office – here’s how

Black Panther and Aiyaary released last Friday. Marvel’s superhero film was already garnering a good buzz at the box office. Despite being a standalone debut movie of a superhero, it managed to attract more crowds at the theatres than Aiyaary. On the first day itself, Black Panther had everything going in its favour, as opposed to Sidharth Malhotra‘s espionage thriller. Chandwick Boseman’s film earned Rs 5.60 on day 1 while Aiyaary could only make a little over Rs 3 crore. Towards the end of the opening weekend, it has become amply clear as to who has managed to emerge victorious. While Black Panther earned Rs 19.35 crore in the first three days, Aiyaary could manage to clock in only Rs 11.70 crore. (Also read: Aiyaary box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh’s film crumbles, earns Rs 11.70 crore)

This is a sign that it is foolish to clash with a Hollywood superhero film at the Indian box office. In fact, there’s a huge lesson to learn here. This is the first film in the Black Panther series. Despite not having any legacy, the film managed to excite people enough to check it out. The only other time people have watched Black Panther in a film was in Captain America: Civil War, when Chadwick Boseman was first introduced as the Wakandan superhero. Also the fact that he will be seen in Avengers Infinity Wars made it even more alluring. Supported by just that, the film has managed to pull in more crowds than Aiyaary.

Check out their opening weekend numbers right here…

#BlackPanther emerged the first choice of moviegoers… Fared well in its opening weekend… Thu previews + Fri 5.60 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: ₹ 19.35 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 24.81 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

#Aiyaary fell flat on Sun… Growth in biz was missing… Weekend biz is lower than #AGentleman [₹ 13.13 cr] and #Ittefaq [₹ 16.05 cr]… Overall, lacklustre… Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.04 cr, Sun 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 11.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

In the coming days, Black Panther might continue to register better numbers because there is hardly any other big release at the box office.