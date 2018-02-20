Black Panther fails to beat Thor Ragnarok and Spiderman: Homecoming – here’s how

Black Panther is doing great at the box office ever since it released last Friday. Superhero movies are anyway huge in India. Everyone is so clued into the goings-on of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe. With Black Panther, excitement reached its peak because it was the first standalone movie of this Wakandan superhero. Also, the fact that it is connected to Avengers Infinity Wars which releases in April, makes it even more eye-catchy. Black Panther has been showing good numbers at the box office and even Monday collections have been great. It has earned Rs 3.27 crore yesterday which is by far the third highest Monday numbers for any Marvel movie. The first spot has been claimed by Thor Ragnarok with Rs 4.10 cr in its kitty followed by Spiderman Homecoming which had earned Rs 3.70 crore. This definitely shows that Black Panther has managed to stay put at the box office and in the coming days, might show even better trending. (Also read: Michelle Obama on Black Panther: I believe that the film will inspire people to be heroes of their own stories)

Check out the current figures right here…

#BlackPanther has a STRONG Mon… Thu previews + Fri 5.60 cr, Sat 6.65 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 3.27 cr. Total: ₹ 22.62 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 29 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018

As you can see, Black Panther showed great promise from the Thursday previews itself. It only got better. Thor Ragnarok and Spiderman Homecoming do have better Monday numbers because there’s a reason behind that. While one was a sequel, the other one was reboot of a superhero series which has earned the highest in India. So obviously, hype around these films is pretty big. In that context, Black Panther has done a superb job of getting decent numbers on Monday as a debut superhero movie.