Black Panther first look: Chadwick Boseman is regally badass as the Wakandan king

Black Panther was one of the many highlights in the terrifically entertaining Captain America: Civil War, that was released last year. Played by Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther aka T’Challa stole the show many times with his deadpan dialogue delivery, fantastic action movies and a great arc. Even though he had just made his debut with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Civil War, Chadwick Boseman made enough of a great first impression that Marvel fans are eager to watch his solo movie that is scheduled to release next year. And going by the first look, we can expect it to be a complete badass movie that totally fits the character of the Wakandan king.

The first look has Chadwick Boseman sitting on his bizarre chair in his dark courtroom with his Black Panther suit but without the face mask. At the first look itself, we know that this is one character we are not supposed to mess with even if we have not read the comics or seen Captain America: Civil War. In the latter, he started off as a Wakandan prince, but soon becomes the king when his father is killed in a bomb blast at the UN assembly triggered by Baron Zemo (with blame falling on Winter Soldier). The last scene from the movie shows him forgoing the path of revenge and instead, helping the rebel Avengers, Captain America and Bucky.

The Black Panther movie is directed by Ryan Coogler, who earlier made the brilliant Creed. The director has assembled a fine supporting cast in Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. The movie is scheduled to release in February 16, after which Black Panther will make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.