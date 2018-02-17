Black Panther is NO MATCH for Captain America: Civil War; takes the fifth highest opening for a Marvel film in India in the past 5 years

Marvel’s latest offering Black Panther is breaking records left, right and centre. And while it has become the highest opener for a standalone superhero debut film in India, it hasn’t been able to beat the likes of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron and a few other Marvel films in the country on day 1. But even after all this, it has still managed to take the fifth highest opening for a Marvel film in the past five years. That’s fantastic na?

If you look at the opening day collections of all the Marvel releases in the past five years, you will realise what we are trying to say. Captain America : Civil War leads the way with a first day box office collection of Rs 11.85 crore. Avengers: Age of Ultron (Rs 10.95 crore) takes the second place with Thor: Ragnarok (Rs 9.91 crore) coming in third place. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Rs 8.75 crore), Black Panther (Rs 7.18 crore), Doctor Strange (Rs 3.66 crore) and Guardian of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Rs 3.20 crore) follow suit. What do you guys have to say about Black Panther‘s latest achievement? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Black Panther CRUSHES Aiyaary at the Indian box office on day one)

For those of you who don’t know, Black Panther is Marvel’s first black standalone superhero film. The movie has generated a huge buzz and anticipation across the world due to it’s impressive plot. Black Panther revolves around T’Challa, who returns to the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda, after the death of his father. He takes the rightful place as the king of the country, but several factions oppose him. Will he be able to maintain the law and order situation? That’s something to watch out for. Apart from this intriguing story, the stunning visuals and fantastic screenplay has impressed one and all. The critics have also been raving about the movie, making it best reviewed Marvel filn till date. Anyway, with the film continuing it’s magnificent run at the box office, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Black Panther right here.