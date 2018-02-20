Black Panther North America box office day 5 early estimates: Chadwick Boseman’s film continues to dominate, crosses $ 242 million mark

Chadwick Boseman’s superhero flick Black Panther continued to dominate the North America box office on its first Tuesday. As per the early estimates, the has crossed $ 242 million mark in the USA. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film has taken no. 2 opening behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It has shattered the business of Star Wars: The Last Jedi to earn the second spot.

Black Panther received rave reviews across the globe for its storyline and impressive visual effects. Our critic Anusha Iyengar gave the film four stars and said, “You cannot miss this movie for the world. It’s so far one of the best superhero films you must have seen.” Apart from Chadwick Boseman, the film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis in pivotal roles. (Also Read: Black Panther beats Deadpool, Wonder Woman, Thor and Iron Man to score the highest opening weekend for a standalone debut superhero movie)

Coming to the Indian market, the film had clashed with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary. The film didn’t only crushed the Bollywood flick but also became the first choice for the moviegoers. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film is made on the whopping budget of $ 200 million. Anyway, have you guys watched the film in the theatres? Did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…