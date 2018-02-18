Black Panther THRASHES Aiyaary at the box office on day 2

Marvel‘s Black Panther and Sidharth Malhotra – Rakul Preet Singh’s Aiyaary locked horns at the box office this weekend. And while it was going to be a neck and neck battle, looks like Black Panther has thrashed Aiyaary at the Indian domestic box office. In fact, after the Hollywood film had crushed the Bollywood release on day 1, we expected Aiyaary to fight back on day 2. And even though both the films saw decent upward trend, it was Black Panther that emerged as the winner on day 2 once again! If you look at the second day figures, you will realise what we are trying to say. While Black Panther raked in Rs 6.65 crore through nearly 1000 screens on Saturday, Aiyaary collected just Rs 4.04 crore through 1750 screens. Surprising isn’t it?

With a wider screen space, we always expected Aiyaary to earn more. However, the film’s flawed screenplay and poor execution let it down. Revolving around the story of a rogue Indian army officer (Sidharth Malhotra) and his mentor (Manoj Bajpayee), Aiyaary had a interesting plot. But director Neeraj Pandey added a lot of unwanted elements and made the story confusing for the audience. This left them unimpressed and gave rise to a poor word of mouth publicity. (ALSO READ – Black Panther CRUSHES Aiyaary at the Indian box office on day one)

Black Panther, on the other hand, impressed one and all. Revolving around the story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) after he returns to Wakanda to take the crown after his father’s death, the Marvel movie has been praised for its fantastic execution, the stunning visuals, intriguing plot and the amazing performances. Being the first black standalone superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film has also generated a tremendous word of mouth publicity across the world. Anyway, with both the films continuing to battle it out at the domestic box office, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Black Panther and Aiyaary right here.