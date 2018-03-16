Blackmail song Badla: Irrfan Khan is full of rage in this catchy number by Amit Trivedi and Divine – watch video

And here it is. We were waiting for this collaboration between rapper Divine and music composer, Amit Trivedi, and now that their song, Badla from the upcoming film, Blackmail is here, we can’t help but listen to this one on loop. Major thanks to the beats, which are highly catchy. Both Divine and Amit feature in the song and so does Irrfan Khan, who is playing the lead in the film. The song has been shot with a very grungy look and it’s a delight to see Irrfan mouth the rap by Divine as he breaks a lot of things, like a wall clock to a commode with a sledge hammer.

As the name of the song suggests, the major theme of the track also revolves around revenge. Irrfan’s character is planning to take revenge from his wife (played by Kirti Kulhari), who cheats on him with someone else (played by Arunoday Singh). The rage and feeling of revenge in the video stems from the plot of the film. Check out Badla song from Blackmail right here: ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan met the director of his next film Blackmail and here’s what he requested from him



Blackmail is poised to be a madcap comedy starring an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti, Divya Dutta, Arunoday, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao among others. It is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Deo’s RDP Motion Pictures. The film is set to release on April 6.

How did you like the Badla song from Blackmail?