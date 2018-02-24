Blackmail song Happy Happy: Irrfan Khan is at his quirky best in this Badshah number – watch video

Trust Irrfan Khan to blow us away even in a song video. After impressing us with a high-on-quirks trailer of Blackmail, the makers have now released a song from the same. And we must say, it is as quirky as it gets. Sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill, the song elaborates further on what we saw in the trailer – A husband discovers that his wife is cheating on him but instead of waging a war on his wife and lover, he decides to blackmail them, and that’s when the adventure begins! He demands a large amount of money and they have no choice but to pay up. But this strategy takes on an interesting twist when his wife asks him for money. Basically, he is funding the blackmailer who happens to be him! Things go horribly wrong when he gets another call form another blackmailer claiming he knows what he is up to. He end sup being harassed by somebody at work as well!

With use of a lot of props and some neon pop-ups, the song has a distinct feel to it. The dancers in the background, with their red outfits and red hair, seem jarring, and just like Irrfan’s character, even we are confused. The song tries to encapsulate the chaos that is the protagonist’s life after he starts the blackmail game. Check out the video of the song right here:

After treating us to Delhi- Belly, a rib-tickling adventure in 2011, Abhinay Deo has returned with his next directorial venture – Blackmail. The film stars Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in the lead along with an equally talented supporting cast – Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Om Vaidya. Since it’s coming from the makers of Delhi -Belly, fans are looking forward what Abhinay Deo has in store this time.