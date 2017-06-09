BMC to take action against Saif Ali Khan for illegal parking?

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to take action against Saif Ali Khan for violation of rules. Well, a news daily reports that the actor was shooting at St Xavier ‘s campus in Parel, after taking required permissions from the Mumbai Police. But probably the production team missed out on taking ground usage permission from BMC, and the property falls under their jurisdiction.

The production unit had installed tents at St Xaier’s ground, and even Saif’s vanity van was parked there. Without proper permission use of the ground for this purpose is illegal. As per reports Saif’s vanity van, and the tents were removed by BMC. Though what also should be noted is that the action was not taken right away, but Saif was given a fair warning earlier. He was asked to shift his van to a ground next to the shooting venue, but the actor failed to comply with the request even after the notification. Hence, a strict action had to be taken against the actor. BMC officials reached the venue on Friday and removed a tent and Saif’s vanity van from the spot. Reports also suggest that the actor will be penalised by BMC for illegal parking.

Saif will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the film Chef which is slated to release in October 2017. He will also renite with his Kal Ho Na Ho director for a film titled Bazaar. Talking about the film, Saif said “It’s a story about ambition, greed, betrayal, loss, and redemption. The movie is a suspense thriller set in the world of big deals and high finance,”