Bobby Darling slaps legal notice against husband, says I would cry like a child and pee in my clothes

Bobby Darling now called Pakhi Sharma tied the knot with businessman Ramnik Sharma from Bhopal in February 2016. But it hasn’t been a bed of roses for Bobby Darling on the marriage front. As per report in Bombay Times, she has now filed a case with the Delhi police against her husband on the grounds of domestic violence and unnatural sex. “Ramnik would beat me up after getting drunk and accuse me of having extramarital affairs with every second man. He also usurped my property and money . He made me give him co-ownership of my flat in Mumbai, and did the same when we bought our penthouse in Bhopal. He also bought a SUV using my money immediately after the marriage. Now, I am left with nothing. He had paid the building’s security guards to keep an eye on me, and they would inform him of all my moves. He kept a tab on who I spoke with and where I went. Tired of the constant bickering, I suggested that we get divorced with mutual consent, but on the condition that I would get my property and the car back.However, he didn’t agree to it. He would, in fact, beat me to because will in his name. I want my property back so that I can sell it off and move back to Mumbai,” revealed Bobby Draling while speaking to Bombay Times.

When asked why had she presented a rosy picture of their married life, she revealed it was because the call was on loudspeaker and that her husband was always around. She finally got an opportunity to run away from Bhopal when her husband had gone to repair his phone. She intentionally didn’t file a case with the Bhopal police as she declared that her husband had contacts. Also, she states that he threatened her to harm her family if she filed a complaint. All she wants right now is a divorce and her money.

However contrary to the above, her husband Ramnik Sharma has an all different story to narrate: “Bobby is lying blatantly. She is the one who fled with my property papers, money and gold, and I have filed an FIR against her. She was after my money. I have never hit her. In fact, I went against my entire family to marry her. She lied to me that she’ll be able to conceive, but after learning that she won’t be able to, I requested her to either try IVF or adopt a baby. But she didn’t want to take the responsibility of raising a child. He also reveals that Bobby Darling’s brother had warned him about her but he paid no heed. He also declared that he has proof for all his claims. He believes she wants him arrested because she is afte rhis property.”

