Bobby Deol continues his film-signing spree; becomes a part of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 4

Looks like actor Bobby Deol is on a film-signing spree. After signing on the dotted line for two big banner movies – Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and Race 3, the actor has signed up yet another movie. Bobby is now officially a part of Sajid Nadiadwala’s hit franchise, Housefull and will be seen in the fourth installment of the same. The actor, who is stunning us with his newly acquired hot bod, will be joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in this comedy flick. (Also Read: Ready, steady, go! With a ripped body and washboard abs, Bobby Deol 2.0 is raring to race ahead)

Bobby, who is currently shooting for Race 3 in Abu Dhabi, confirmed the news and said, “I am really looking forward to collaborating with both the Sajids. I’ve always wanted to work with Sajid Nadiadwala and finally, it’s happening. Akshay and I share a great rapport and it will be fun working with him again (the duo has shared screen space in four films, including Ajnabee, Dosti: Friends Forever, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon and Thank You). Housefull 4 is a big franchise and I can’t wait for the film to start.” Well, not only the actor, we are also eager to see Bobby tickle us silly in this comedy.

Moreover, Akshay and Bobby will be teaming up again after a gap of 8 years. Undoubtedly the two actors share a great bond – both onscreen and offscreen – and it will be fascinating to see it on the silver screen after such a long gap. Interestingly, after the success of the first three Housefull films, the makers were keen to take the film to the next level and believed Bobby fit the bill perfectly. Directed by Sajid Khan, the fourth film in this popular series opens on Diwali 2019.

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.