Bobby Deol reminisces an incident when one of his actresses was bitten by the movie’s director

Bobby Deol is coming back to rule our hearts after a long hiatus. Brings back so many memories of his films! The curly haired hunk who made his Bollywood debut in 1995 with Twinkle Khanna-starrer, Barsaat, was then eyed as someone with both good looks and talent. Then came few not so great career decisions and suddenly the star was nowhere to be seen. We missed Bobby and wondered if he'll ever make a comeback. But then one fine day, he announced his comeback of sorts with Shreyas Talpade's Poshter Boys. Since then the actor was on a spree of interviews revealing how he misses his work and wished to collaborate with good filmmakers in future. The actor who once got irritated and annoyed with interviews, wanted to tell his side of the story and everyone had their ears for him.

Bobby Deol has had his share of success in Bollywood. Although his debut movie was an average hit, Gupt was a huge success at the box office. Despite being away from the industry for so long, he has worked with all the top league actresses like Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But there was a time when even he was vulnerable. We can't call him an interviewer's delight, but he was quite simple with his answers. They were straightforward and to the point. He never believed in making headlines or giving controversial statements. He was funny yes, but not to an extent that his co-stars would be scared of him. In one of his interviews, the star had revealed an incident when his actress was bitten by his movie's director. Yes, but the story is not what you guys think.

When Bobby Deol was asked to describe his experience on working with a newcomer Neha in Kareeb, he revealed a hilarious incident which he can never forget. Bobby revealed how Neha had come on board saying Vidhu Vinod Chopra discovered her in Delhi. While Kareeb was his third movie, Neha was completely new to this industry and hence was damn nervous. Revealing the deets of this funny incident Bobby said, “Vinod gave her a tough time. He’d yell at her constantly. No one pulled me up may be because my father’s famous. For one scene Neha had to come down a mountain and give me her left hand. But she kept getting confused. When she couldn’t get this right after repeated takes, Vidhu asked her to bite her right hand. She did, but yet she got it wrong in the next take. After 20 takes, Vidhu lost his cool. And you know what he did? He bit her right hand! I was too shocked to react. Poor thing, she was shivering with fright. But even in the okay take, she gave me her right hand.” Well, we wonder what Neha has to say about it. She’s now married to actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Coming back to Bobby Deol’s professional side, he’ll next be seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, and later in Race 3 with Salman Khan and also in Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar. We are glad to see him back.