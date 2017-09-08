Bobby Deol talks about his lost stardom: I went through 4 years of no work, I fought my demons

Bobby Deol was the blue eyed boy of 90s, he carried his stardom to mid 00s until things started slipping away. Off late we’ve seen, especially this year, films featuring even superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan failing at the box office. So in a BollywoodLife exclusive, when I asked Bobby Deol if he thinks, Bollywood is doing away with stardom, he denied that as he said, “You know I never believed in the term superstar or star. I think you just need to work. I am not saying it because my career didn’t go the right way. I never thought about myself when people interviewing me today kept saying you were the superstar in 90s. I said I never even knew, I was a superstar, I thought I was just an actor, whose films people were liking. And all these things just bring you down because it’s very difficult to maintain a level in your life.” Also read: Poster Boy Bobby Deol on his favourite Poster Girl: I used to carry Jaya Bachchan’s photograph with me – watch exclusive video

He also spoke how social media plays an important role these days, he continued, “And now with social media becoming so big that they can just say or write anything they want to. You can not be successful with every project you do. So they just run down people. And again when next Friday film does well, they write good about you. I don’t let these things affect me. I went through 4 years of no work and went through all these things and fought my demons and I’ve come out. I want to be positive, I don’t want to talk about negativity, I don’t want to think about negativity. It’s show business and everyday can’t be a great day in your career and I’ve learnt that, I’ve seen that so I am just not gonna let all these things bother me anymore.” Also read: Bobby Deol: I am not looking for lead characters only – watch exclusive video

