Bobby Deol turns from an innocent boy of the 90s into a HUNK and we have to thank Race 3 for that – view pic

Remember the curly hair lad from Barsaat who entered our lives in the 90s with a perfect smile and an innocent face? Yes, we are talking about Bobby Deol… who was unlike any actor that we had seen back then. If he was usually good looking, he was also an awesome dancer. There are still people who crush on him everyday even if we hardly see him on screen. Now the actor is getting ready for his comeback in Salman Khan‘s Race 3 with a makeover which will make you go WOW aloud. Bobby is back and how!

It seems director Remo D’souza has passed a memo to the actors. They have to look their best and have a physique to die for. Saqib Saleem recently flaunted abs-tastic body and now Bobby Deol. You won’t believe how hot this man is looking. There is nothing you would want to change in him. The best thing about Bobby is his face still has that innocent charm that had bowled us over in the 90s. Check out the picture right here…

This makes us wonder if Bobby will flaunt his body in Race 3. Ah…a sweet surprise it will be! He was recently on Bigg Boss 11 with the whole team and Salman. Everyone enjoyed the show to the hilt. Check it out right here..

.@BeingSalmanKhan grooves to the beats of ‘Duniya Hasino Ka Mela’ along with the Race 3 team! Tune in to #WeekendKaVaar at 9PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/Z7rt7wGvy4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2017

Bobby Deol, it’s so good to see you back!