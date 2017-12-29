Bollywood lovebirds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to welcome new year together in Sri Lanka?

The lovebirds of the Bollywood industry Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone might not have experienced a great 2017 as their film Padmavati was embroiled in controversy but the couple has definitely made sure to welcome the new year in a good way by celebrating it together. As per the latest reports, the duo are all set to celebrate the new year in Sri Lanka. While Ranveer is shooting for a commercial in Sri Lanka, Deepika will join him soon.

A source close to Ranveer has also said that the couple wants to spend some quality time together away from media’s eyes. The lovely couple met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ramleela and their breathtaking chemistry charmed the audience. Their sizzling equation was again praised by the movie buffs in the historical drama Bajirao Mastani which had even won many accolades. (Also Read: Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji’s Avinesh Rekhi and Rhea Sharma to shoot a steamy scene like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Ang Laga De)

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will soon start the shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Sapna Didi where she’ll portray the character of a lady gangster. The film will also star Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has some great line-ups for 2018-2019. The actor is currently prepping for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy where he’ll share the screen space with Alia Bhatt. Post that, he’ll start shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Simmba which is the remake of Junior NTR’s Temper. In 2019, Ranveer will step into the shoes of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan’s ’83 which will chronicle the glorious journey of India winning the 1983 world cup.