BollywoodLife sets Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi’s ‘Tashreef’ on fire – Watch Video

It so happened that Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi‘s new film Bank Chor is up for a June 16, 2017 release and in order to promote ‘family comedy’, Y Films, the makers of the movie made a plan. The plan was to set their lead actor Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Tashreef’ on fire. So they organised an event and invited media personnels for it. Apart from that they specifically contacted eight other journalist to help them set Riteish’s ‘Tashreef’ on fire. And there were these eight journalists on one side, on the other side there was Riteish’s co-star in the film and his close friend, Vivek Oberoi, helping him cope up with the burn. He hosted the event and helped Riteish with ‘cushion’, ‘water bag’ and even a ‘bum balm’ for his well swollen ‘Tashreef’. Also read: Vivek Oberoi revisits his infamous fight with Salman Khan and we can’t help but love his sense of humour

So the event started and I was invited on stage by Vivek, as soon as I went on stage, I asked him a one genuine question. The question was if he has done some course in bad acting or it comes naturally to him. And by that question started the course of slurring insults at him one after the other. And during the course of it, one or two were hurled at Vivek as well.

The marathon of insults ended with a burn and it went like, “Knock, Knock… Who’s there? Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish Deshmukh who???”

Check out the video below:

Even after all the roasting, Riteish Deshmukh was sporting enough to give me a ‘bro hug’ by the end of it and so was Vivek Oberoi. I realised after roasting them, after insulting them for a good five minutes, I have a newfound respect for the Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi. As James Carlos Blake famously said, “A man who can laugh at himself is truly blessed, for he will never lack for amusement.”

In fact after the event when I tweeted to Riteish about how great it was, he was sporting enough to reply on that, laughing it out, as well as appreciating and encouraging me.

Hats off to @Riteishd for setting his Tashreef on fire.what a sport & how good is @vivek_oberoi

Totally loved roasting them#BankChorRoast pic.twitter.com/gAP7OYugPz — Gaurang Chauhan (@GaurangChauhan) May 29, 2017

Gaurang… fire तो सेट कर लिया , अब जल रहा है । … you were at your wittiest best. 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/HLj0yW6esx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 29, 2017

Here’s hoping for Bank Chor to be as funny and grand a success as this ‘Tashreef’ event was.