Bonding already! Shraddha and Prabhas have made a promise to each other ahead of their Saaho shoot

Apart from Baahubali: The Conclusion, Saaho is one of the most talked about films this year! The actioner is special because it happens to be the first film Prabhas has worked on after committing five years to Baahubali! Every move Prabhss makes with regards to Saaho will grab headlines. He is the most talked star across industries. The makers of Saaho were initially going to rope in Anushka Shetty for the actioner. Fans were ecstatic because that would mean the reunion of Baahubali and Devasena for a brand new film. Unfortunately that did not come through. That’s when the makers sprang a surprise and announced that Shraddha Kapoor was finalised for the female lead role. Post Baahubali’s roaring success, Prabhas became the coveted star, it’s no wonder Bollywood actresses were ready to join him for Saaho. After few names floated around Shraddha Kapoor was zeroed in on. This pairing obviously has surprised fans but it hasn’t dampened the excitement for Saaho in any way. Also Read: Shraddha talks about her private chat with Saaho co-star, Prabhas

Shraddha is dying to meet Baahubali, revealed the actress herself in an interview with Mid-Day. Surprisingly the two haven’t met yet! But as per reports on HT they have struck a deal with each other and it’s kinda cool. Since it’s Shraddha’s first Telugu film and Prabhas’s first Hindi film, both have decided to help each other with their new languages. They will have coaches for their respective languages but they will help ecah other out as well, stated the leading portal as per reports on India TV. How awesome si that?! They may have not met but they already have a plan to help each other out.

Saaho is touted to be a futuristic action film that promises high octane stunts and sequences. Renowned international stunt choreographers have been brought on board for the film. Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi in 2018.