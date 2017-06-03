Boney Kapoor on Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali’s contribution to MOM: It’s unfortunate that they are not here to promote the film

Sridevi‘s upcoming film “Mom” features two Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Ali and producer Boney Kapoor said their contribution to the film is immense.The filmmaker praised the actors from the neighboring country for their professionalism and performance.”We have two very talented actors Sajal and Adnan who are unfortunately not here (to promote the film) but their contribution to the film is immense.We miss them today, they have given their best for the film and I am sure we all will like what they have done,” Boney said at the trailer launch of “Mom” here.

Boney said he is yet to decide on the involvement of Sajal and Adnan in the promotion of the film which features his actress-wife Sridevi in the lead role.”I have not put my mind on it as we are finishing the film, the post production is on. They worked on the film and their contribution will remain,” he added.

Boney praised Sridevi’s performance in the film and thanked her for giving her best in the movie.”My wife is the soul of my life and she is my life and thanks to her that I am here today sitting and smiling. My wife has put in tremendous effort as she always does but this one is special as the moment she heard the script she was attached to it. She was so deeply involved in the film that she wanted to be the mom, the character and not my wife,” he added.

The film directed by Ravi Udyawar is set to release on July 7. It also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.