Boney Kapoor reveals how he proposed to Sridevi in this throwback video with Salman Khan

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor have been really close to Salman Khan. They even appeared on the last season of Bhai’s Dus Ka Dum where Boney revealed how he proposed to Sridevi in the first place. The producer revealed that he was head over heels in love with the actress and it took him a couple of years to confess his feelings to her. He also said that he lost a lot of weight before he confessed his love to her and every weight that he gained later on was because of her love. Sridevi was both blushing and laughing at Boney’s confession.

Salman also joked about how having two kids also ensured he put on more weight. Boney hugged Salman at this point and they laughed their hearts out. Sridevi looked so happy in this video and this episode, it almost breaks our heart. Sridevi’s death came as a huge surprise to everyone, including her family. Boney and the kids are still grieving the actress’ demise. Boney released a statement today where he thanked fans for their support and requested everyone to let the family grieve privately. We also told you earlier how Salman being really close to these chose to not tweet his emotions like all the other actors. He felt it’s too personal a thing to tweet. (ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan dedicates a Javed Akhtar poem for Sridevi and it will leave you stunned)

Sridevi and Salman bonded a lot over art. He was also close to Boney since he produced No Entry. Salman was the reason Sridevi started painting again. He pushed her to pursue her passion other than acting and her family. Bhai broke down the moment he saw Sridevi’s mortal remains reach the Lokhandwala residence. Check out this throwback video of Boney confessing how he proposed to Sridevi.

This is what Boney said in his statement today that he tweeted from Sridevi’s Twitter account.

What are your thoughts on this video? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.