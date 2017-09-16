Box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut beats Farhan Akhtar as Simran opens to Rs 2.77 crores while Lucknow Central clocks Rs 2.04 crores

Well, now that’s not very surprising! Kangana Ranaut‘s Simran collects a total of Rs 2.77 crores on the opening day beating Farhan Akhtar‘s Lucknow Central, which collected Rs 2.04 crores on its first day. We had already been looking forward to Simran a lot and not because of the controversies that followed the trailer and film promotions. The trailer itself had quite a lot of strong moments that made us quite curious and interested in the film. The film also got a thumbs up from most critics in the country. Lucknow Central’s plot was similar to Aadar Jain and Anya Singh’s Qaidi Band but had a more popular star cast.

The songs in Lucknow Central became quite popular as opposed to Simran. Though Lucknow Central had a certain spark missing Simran nailed it and is being appreciated a lot by the audience, too. But with Kangana hogging the limelight throughout the promotional tours and interviews, we kind of expected Simran to do well at the box office. We can’t wait to see how both the films fare during this weekend. We are guessing that Simran will kill it at the box office over the weekend since the film has been getting such good reviews and people can’t stop talking about Kangana’s performance in the film. (ALSO READ: Simran movie review: Kangana Ranaut’s film is a one-woman show but we wish it was much more)

#Simran witnessed growth at plexes of metros… Fri ₹ 2.77 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2017

#LucknowCentral Fri ₹ 2.04 cr. India biz… Growth on Sat and Sun is crucial. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2017

Speaking about Kangana’s performance, our in-house critic, Tushar P Joshi writes in his review, “Kangana’s character overshadows every other character in the film. Most of the supporting characters seem to be written to serve Kangana and further showcase her acting chops. It gets boring and becomes uni-dimensional early on. Also there is a bit of fatigue that sets in with Kangana’s performance. She needs to take a break from playing identical characters.”

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates.