Box office report: Parineeti Chopra’s Meri Pyaari Bindu and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 inch towards the Rs 10 crore mark at the end of week one

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Meri Pyaari Bindu released alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Yami Gautam’s Sarkar 3 on May 12. While both looked interesting, they were dismal and ended up having a very disappointing first weekend. They saw a huge dip in collections on the first Monday but since then they have been quite steady, raking in small amounts of money at the ticket windows throughout the week. And now, looks like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3 are inching towards the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office.

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khuranna’s rom-com has witnessed a steady drop throughout the week and after 7 days at the box office, the total tally of the film stands at Rs 9.20 crore. Talking about the detailed collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#MeriPyaariBindu Fri Rs 1.75 crore, Sat Rs 2.25 crore, Sun Rs 2.50 crore, Mon Rs 85 lakhs, Tue Rs 75 lakhs, Wed Rs 60 lakhs, Thu Rs 50 lakhs. Total: Rs 9.20 crore. India biz.” (ALSO READ – 5 factors that led to Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3 and Parineeti Chopra’s Meri Pyaari Bindu’s poor performance at the box office)

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan‘s political drama has been a bit more steady at the box office, collecting Rs 9.53 crore over the first week. As trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned on Twitter, “#Sarkar3 Fri Rs 2.10 crore, Sat Rs 2.20 crore, Sun Rs 2.35 crore, Mon Rs 90 lakhs, Tue Rs 72 lakhs, Wed Rs 63 lakhs, Thu Rs 63 lakhs. Total: Rs 9.53 crore. India biz.” (ALSO READ – Meri Pyaari Bindu co-stars Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana get competitive in our compatibility test – watch video to find out who won?)

Both, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3, looked fantastic on paper but they did not live up to our expectations. Both the movies got poor reviews from the critics as well as the public. This, combined with the poor storyline and execution, led to the films’ downfall. Now, with Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend taking over the box office, we expect these films to end their run pretty soon. Till then stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates right here…