Box office report: Salman Khan’s Tubelight falls behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees on day 2

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight started off well on day 1 at the box office, raking in Rs 21.15 crore to become the second highest opener of 2017. It quite clearly beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees on the opening day and took a commanding lead. However looks like day two hasn’t gone according to plan for Salman Khan. Tubelight did not see a growth on Saturday, raking in just Rs 21.17 crore and taking the overall tally of the film to Rs 42.32 crore. With that, Salman Khan’s Tubelight fell behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, which had collected Rs 46.72 crore in two days.

While this is nothing unusual, the fact that Tubelight has failed to beat Raees with an even bigger screen space is surprising. Yes, Raees did enjoy a Holiday on day 2 (January 26, Republic day), but still it had to recover a lot of ground after Tubelight had a really good day one. In fact, Raees had competition from Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil during the same time, while Tubelight has had a free run. However, there is nothing to worry as Salman Khan’s latest release has been affected by the pre-Eid period. A lot of his followers have not been able to watch the movie because of the month of Ramadan. Once Eid takes place tomorrow, people will flock to the theatres and you will see a huge spike post Tuesday. In the lifetime run, we guess Tubelight will outperform Raees, but for now let Shah Rukh Khan bask in glory. (ALSO READ – Tubelight box office collection day 2: Salman Khan’s film maintains a decent hold at the ticket window, rakes in Rs 42.32 crore)

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is a story about the sweet relationship of two brothers with a backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war. The inspirational quest of a slow learning, younger brother to find and save his elder sibling from the war zone forms the rest of the story. Raees, on the other hand, tells the tale of a bootlegger, whose thriving business in Gujarat is restricted after a tough cop comes into his town. (ALSO READ – Box Office Report: Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham outperforms Salman Khan’s Tubelight)

