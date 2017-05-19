Box office occupancy report: Shraddha-Arjun’s Half Girlfriend opens well, while Irrfan’s Hindi Medium gets an average start

Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor‘s Half Girlfriend released alongside Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium at the box office today. And looks like it has been a mixed day for Bollywood this Friday. While Half Girlfriend has opened well, Hindi Medium has had an average start at the ticket windows. According to Box Office India, Half Girlfriend has opened with an occupancy of about 25-30 per cent during the morning shows, while Hindi Medium registered an opening occupancy of just 10-15 per cent. Both the films have got mixed reviews, but the decent buzz surrounding both the films might help them sail through the weekend.

According to the trade portal, Half Girlfriend has opened well in all the metro cities and other territories like Uttar Pradesh, Central India and Rajasthan. All this has been possible courtesy the young star cast, potentially good story line and hit songs. Made on a reasonable budget, we are sure Half Girlfriend can easily make considerable profits, however it all depends on the public review. Hindi Medium, on the other hand, should see a growth over the weekend considering that it is a film made for word-of-mouth publicity. (ALSO READ – Half Girlfriend movie review: Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s crackling chemistry is the heart and soul of this film)

Shraddha and Arjun’s film has a fantastic 2500 screens at its disposal, while Irrfan‘s movie has 1126 screens. With a decent screen space, we expect both the movies to see a growth in the evening shows today and over the first weekend too. If that does happen and the films develop a decent buzz through word-of-mouth publicity, then Half Girlfriend can easily rake in around Rs 30-35 crore over the opening weekend and Hindi Medium should earn Rs 5-10 crore. (ALSO READ – Hindi Medium movie review: Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar put up a terrific show in this satirical take on our education system)

Anyway, have you seen either Half Girlfriend or Hindi Medium? If yes, then share with us your thoughts about them in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates about both the movies right here…