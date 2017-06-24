Box Office Report: Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham outperforms Salman Khan’s Tubelight on day 1

Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham and Salman Khan’s Tubelight clashed at the box office this Eid weekend (June 23). And while, both the films were eagerly awaited, looks like we have a surprising winner. Yes, Duvvada Jagannadham has outperformed Tubelight at the ticket window on day one. As industry tracker and popular trade analyst – Ramesh Bala confirmed on Twitter, “.@alluarjun ‘s #DJ takes a better share than #Tubelight on Day 1 India. Considering the smaller screen count for #DJ A big achievement.” Surprised? Well, wait till you hear more…

Allu Arjun’s Duvadda Jagannadham has grossed Rs 24 crore in India (according to the makers), while Salman Khan’s Tubelight has earned Rs 21.15 crore on day 1 at the domestic box office. Tubelight had a wider release with nearly 4350 screens, while DJ had a pretty normal release with around 1000-1200. Considering the smaller screen space and nearly similar collections, Allu Arjun has quite clearly beaten Salman Khan at the domestic box office on the opening day. Though Tubelight has been affected by the Pre-Eid period, we never expected it to be beaten in this fashion. However, it will be really fun to watch if the Telugu movie can maintain this fantastic run at the ticket window.

For those of you who don’t know, Tubelight tells the adorable tale of two brothers. How the slow learning, younger sibling sets out in search for his elder brother at war and proves that if you believe in something it will happen, forms the rest of the story. Duvadda Jagannadham, on the other hand, tells the story of a Brahmin cook turned spy, who sets out to find the criminal behind the murder of his colleague. While both the films have interesting plots, the execution hasn’t been that well. Both the movies have got mixed reviews and their lifetime run now depends on how well the word of mouth publicity picks up.

In their lifetime run, Tubelight is surely going to beat Duvadda Jagannadham. It will easily pull ahead once Eid kicks in, but till then let’s allow Allu Arjun to bask in glory…