Box office report: Kingsman: The Golden Circle beats Bhoomi and Newton, earns Rs 3.15 crore

We told you yesterday itself that Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa and Hollywood’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle have taken lead at the box office from the three releases of the week, Bhoomi, Newton and Haseena Parkar. In fact, the Thursday previews of the Collin Firth movie was pretty good and that helped it to post a well-combined total. It has, as of now, earned Rs 3.15 crore and by doing so, has left the other releases behind.

A sequel of the 2014 film, Kingsman: the Golden Circle, the movie has a good cult following in India and that has helped The Golden Circle get a good start at the box office. In the process it has also defeated the Bollywood releases of the week, Newton and Bhoomi (Haseena Parkar’s figures haven’t been out yet). While Newton only managed to collect Rs 96 lakhs on Friday, Sanjay Dutt’s comeback Bhoomi managed to collect Rs 2.25 crore on the same day.

Here’s what popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about Kingsman 2’s collections,

#KingsmanTheGoldenCircle Thu previews + Fri ₹ 3.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2017

With the success of the first Kingsman movie, expectations were sky high with the sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Matthew Vaughn returns to direct the sequel, while Taron Egerton continues to play the lead, with Mark Strong and, surprisingly, Colin Firth (who was killed in the last movie) also returning. Julianne Moore is playing the big bad here, while other new cast members include Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Pedro Pascal. The movie opened to mixed reviews but to great collections over the world.