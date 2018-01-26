Box office report: Padmaavat becomes Ranveer Singh’s highest opener ever!

Ranveer Singh‘s Padmaavat has finally release and the first day numbers are also in. While the protests and controversies threatened to overshadow the film, the actor’s menacing act as Alauddin Khilji saved the day. The actor plays the role of a tyrant ruler who has a kickass muscular body and conquers every kingdom he sets his foot on. The actor underwent a massive transformation and immersed himself into the character for the film. Such was the effect that he even had to take therapy to get out of his character. He has invested himself so much in the film and is now getting amply rewarded for that. (Also read: Did Deepika Padukone just admit getting paid MORE than Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat?)

Interestingly, neither Goliyon Raasleela Ram Leela nor Bajirao Mastani were his highest openers but Gunday (Rs 16.12 crore), followed by Ram Leela (Rs 16 crore). Now, Padmaavat has earned Rs 19 crore on day 1 which means it has easily become his highest opening day grosser ever. Check out the figures right here…

Despite non-screening in few states and protests/disturbances, #Padmaavat fares VERY WELL on Day 1… Had it been a peaceful/smooth all-India release, the biz would’ve touched ₹ 28 / ₹ 30 cr… Wed [limited preview screenings] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr. Total: ₹ 24 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2018

In the meantime, the protests against Padmaavat continues with the Karni Sena creating havoc. The Rajputs and the fringe groups are protesting against the film because they feel that Padmaavat will mess with the historical facts and will not uphold the ideals of their culture. These protests have already affected the film’s box office run, but it couldn’t retard its pace at the box office.