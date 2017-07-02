Box office round up June: Salman Khan’s Tubelight crashes and dashes all hopes this month

June was supposed to be THE month for Bollywood after Baahubali 2. Why? Because Salman Khan was going to be back at the box office on Eid to help everyone mint money with Tubelight. Well, he has always done that. So all blame fell on him when the film started under-performing and right now the situation is so bad, that he might have to bail out the distributors who are facing losses. If you are wondering what happened to other movies of the month, let us tell you.

Winner of the month

It is really sad to note that there has been no winner this month. Nothing can get as disastrous as this. Not even Salman Khan could salvage the situation.

Loser of the month

Again it’s simply shocking to have Salman Khan’s name in this category and he has only himself to blame. With his previous Eid releases namely Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (his highest grosser ever), he has set the standards so high that he was being called the new King Khan. But with Tubelight, hopes got massively dashed and he found himself in this category. It’s unfathomable. (Also read: Tubelight box office: Salman Khan’s film fails to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees but manages to defeat Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil -Here’s how)

Apart from that, there is also Raabta, the failure of which will not only hurt Bollywood but will also put the genre of reincarnation on the backburner for a while now. The theme had returned with the film only to get doomed. Sushant Singh Rajput, too, couldn’t recreate the magic of MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, with this one.

Less we mention about the rest, the better.

June trends

Unfortunately, the trend we noticed this month is that even Salman Khan can go wrong at the box office. That’s about it.

Looking ahead

July has some really cool movies, which we are eagerly waiting for. There is Spiderman Homecoming, which might just become a big Hollywood bonanza at the box office. There is good buzz around the film because India loves superheros. Sridevi’s Mom rivals it, but it will find its section of audience because the trailer has been highly appreciated. Then there is Jagga Jasoos, which is finally releasing and everyone is excited about it as the trailer looks superb! Plus Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry is a big draw too, what with this being their first release together post their break-up. Post that there is Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael, which again looks very promising. Mubarakan will have Arjun Kapoor in a double role along with Anil Kapoor and we are pretty sure it will be a blast.