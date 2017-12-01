Box office update: Kapil Sharma’s Firangi enjoys a good opening in the UAE-GCC markets, earns Rs 57.13 lakh on Day 1

Kapil Sharma’s period comedy Firangi, which has hit screens today in India, was released yesterday in UAE-GCC markets. Every Bollywood film releases one day earlier there as they have an official off on Friday. The ace comedian, who enjoys good fan-following in Dubai and other markets in UAE, seems to has managed to attract the audience to the theatres. Firangi enjoyed a very good Thursday in the UAE – GCC markets by raking in Rs 57.13 lakh. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official collections of the film, “#Firangi takes a GOOD START in UAE-GCC… Collects *approx* AED 325,000 [₹ 57.13 lakhs] on 62 screens on Thu.”

Despite having only 62 screens, the Kapil Sharma and Ishita Dutta-starrer has able to make an impact, which is reflected in the form of box office numbers. Coming to the domestic market, the film has locked horns with Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone’s Tera Intezaar at the box office, but both the films have garnered a low buzz. Trade expert, Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor), has revealed that regardless of having a low buzz, Kapil Sharma film will perform well at the box office. (Also Read: Firangi quick movie review: Kapil Sharma and Ishita Dutta’s cute chemistry saves the first half from being a drag)

He said, “Both the films have a low buzz, but considering that Kapil Sharma is a household name courtesy Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, I am sure Firangi will perform well at the box office. Tera Intezaar will also perform decently.” As Kapil Sharma also enjoys a huge fan base in India, we can expect a decent opening for the film at the domestic market as well. Directed by Rajiev Dhingra, the film also features Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick and Kumud Mishra in key roles. Firangi has hit the screens today. Are you excited to watch it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.