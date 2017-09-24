Box office update: Rajkummar Rao’s Newton leaves Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi behind despite low scores – here’s how

Rajkummar Rao‘s Newton, Shraddha Kapoor‘s Haseena Parkar and Sanjay Dutt‘s Bhoomi released last Friday. Out of all three, Bhoomi had taken a good lead over the other two and was expected to make decent money on the first day. But while it could only go a little over Rs 2 crore, Newton’s Rs 96 lakhs opening day haul made Trade happier. It was predicted that the film will only pick up in the coming days and that’s exactly what happened. It not only saw more than 150 percent growth from Day 1 to Day 2, it even left Bhoomi behind. The end total may be inclined towards Sanjay Dutt’s film, but it’s Rao’s film that saw far better trending. The day 2 numbers are even better than Bhoomi and that says it all.

Newton started with Rs 96 lakhs on the first day and shot up to Rs 2.57 crore on the second day. A distinct 165 percent growth and more prove that people are opting for Rao’s spin on elections more than Dutt’s revenge drama. The latter went from Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 2.47 crore which is hardly a hike in collections. Check out the numbers right here to get a better understanding of what we are saying,

#Newton shows REMARKABLE 162.5% GROWTH on Sat… Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 3.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2017

#Bhoomi Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.47 cr. Total: ₹ 4.72 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 24, 2017

You can see the difference for yourself. Apart from the growth, Newton’s day 2 numbers are better than Bhoomi. In fact, it is more than the first day numbers of the revenge drama. In the coming days, the film is only going to get better at the box office, we are pretty sure about that.