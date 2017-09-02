Brad Pitt apologised to Jennifer Aniston for being an ‘absentee husband’?

Actor Brad Pitt has reportedly apologised to actress Jennifer Aniston for being an ‘absentee husband’ and then leaving her for Angelina Jolie. Jolie filed for divorce last September. The Hollywood megastars had been married for two years and were a couple since 2004. They share six children.

Pitt has been doing some thinking, and it has led him to reach out and say sorry to Aniston. "He's been determined to apologise for everything he put her through, and that's exactly what he did. It was the most intimate conversation Brad and Jen have ever had," a source said.

When Pitt apologised, the source said it brought back a lot of that old hurt. “Jen was overcome with emotion. All the hurt feelings and resentment she’d suppressed for years came flooding to the surface, and she broke down in tears.”

Pitt is also said to have admitted that he wasn't always the best partner. "He apologised to Jen for being an absentee husband, for being stoned and bored much of the time. He also made amends for leaving her for Angelina," the source added.

Aniston, who is now married to actor Justin Theroux, accepted Pitt’s apology.