Brad Pitt ‘devastated and in shock’ after the tragic death of close friend Chris Cornell

Actor Brad Pitt is reportedly devastated over the death of his friends – former Paramount CEO Brad Grey and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.”He is devastated and in shock. He is trying to process the loss of two great friends. This has hit him very hard,” a source told eonline.com.

Earlier this week, Cornell, 52, was found dead in his hotel bathroom by a family friend in what is believed to be a suicide, according to Detroit Police. The Grammy winner, who spent his life fundraising for charity, performed with Soundgarden at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Wednesday where his last song “In my time of dying” referenced his deathbed, reports mirror.co.uk. The singer returned to the MGM Grand hotel, where the band members were staying, after the gig.

Chris is survived by wife Vicky Karayiannis-Cornell, their 12-year-old daughter Toni and son Christopher, 11. He also leaves his daughter Lillian Jean, 16, who he shares with his ex-wife Susan Silver. They got divorced in 2004. Chris’s representative Brian Bumbery said in a statement: “His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.” The statement also said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

Brad Grey died of cancer at the age of 59.”With Brad Grey, Brad Pitt was one of the few people who knew he was sick. Grey was told he had a few weeks to live, but he didn’t even get that long. He was gone way too soon,” the source added.