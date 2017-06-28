Brad Pitt secretly dating Sienna Miller after splitting with Angelina Jolie?

Actor Brad Pitt is reportedly dating actress Sienna Miller, marking his first romance since splitting with Angelina Jolie. The Hollywood stars have been trying to keep their dates a secret, according to new reports, but their cover was seemingly blown when they were seen looking very intimate in a Glastonbury VIP area over the past weekend, reports dailymail.co.uk.

According to a source, Pitt and Miller were seen holding hands and stroking each other as they partied with mutual friends including Bradley Cooper and Noel Gallagher in the early hours of June 24. “Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate. They seemed keen to get away from prying eyes and made a dash for the Rabbit Hole, the festival’s underground and exclusive venue, with a group of friends and were inseparable as they waited to go inside. The party was cut short and they had to leave after five minutes because the venue was closing. Bradley Cooper left and Brad and Sienna headed back arm in arm to their private Winnebego,” the source said.

The two were previously linked two months ago but Miller had denied any such development, calling the rumours “silly” and “predictable”. “It’s early days, but they are very much into each other and enjoying a carefree, casual summer romance. They’re both absolutely determined to keep everything under wraps. Their goal is to explore things without any massive publicity. It could all fizzle out, so they’re waiting to see,” a friend told The Sun on Tuesday.

Earlier this year reports of Brad looking for love had surfaced. “Make no mistake about it, Brad’s priority is absolutely his kids right now. They are his life and he’s making sure they are happy, safe, and surrounded by love. Saying that, Brad does realise he doesn’t want to be alone forever and having someone to love again is appealing. Brad is a passionate, emotional guy who loves being in love so it will definitely happen. After a lot of work on himself, he’s finally open to it – down the road. For now he still needs to put in more time working on himself and his new healthy life,” a source told Hollywoodlife.com.