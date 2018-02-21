Brahmastra diaries: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt go goofy with trainer Ido Portal on the sets of the film – view pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has become one of the highly anticipated flicks due to its fresh pairing and unconventional plot. The duo are currently in Bulgaria and prepping for the film, which is expected to go floors on February 22. While earlier the director had said that the schedule there will be very hectic, but it seems the lead actors have removed some time to click a goofy selfie with their trainer Ido Portal on the sets. The trainer shared the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it, “@aliaabhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – harddd working, dedicated, talented people. So much heart in these two – it’s an honor to call you friends and students guys. #brahmastra #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #movementculture #idoportal.”

Brahmastra marks the third collaboration between director Ayan Mukerji and actor Ranbir Kapoor after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film is made on the lavish budget of Rs 100 crore and is the first part of the trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2019 during the Independence day weekend. (Also Read: Diwali moves to millennials! Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan can now pass the baton to Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor)

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dutt biopic, which is set to hit the screens on June 29. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is simultaneously shooting Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh. The actress will be next seen in Raazi, which is scheduled to release in May this year.