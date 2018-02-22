Brahmastra diaries: Ranbir and Alia strike a pose with director Ayan and trainer Ido Portal – view pic

It seems the cast and crew of director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra including the lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are having a blast in Bulgaria, where they are shooting the first schedule of the film. A few days back we shared with you a pic where Ranbir and Alia had made a goofy face along with their trainer Ido Portal. Now the trainer has shared one more pic where director Ayan Mukerji is the addition in the pic. The trainer shared the picture on his Instagram handle with a long message gushing about director and film’s lead cast. (Also Read: Diwali moves to millennials! Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan can now pass the baton to Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor)

For those who don’t know, Brahmastra is an adventurous sci-fi film, where Ranbir Kapoor plays a superhero. The film is made on the lavish budget of Rs 100 crore and is the first part of the trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Brahmashtra will hit the screens on August 15, 2019, during the independence weekend.