BREAKING! Daler Mehndi convicted of human trafficking; sentenced to two years of imprisonment

In a shocking turn of events, singer Daler Mehndi has been convicted on the charges of human trafficking by a local court in Punjab on Friday (March 16). The case was filed in 2003 and it was alleged that the singer, and his brother Shamsher Singh, had taken two troupes in 1998 and 1999 to the US. It is during this 10 people were taken as group members to America and were “dropped off” illegally. In 1998, Daler had allegedly “dropped off” three girls at San Francisco. Then in October 1999, both the brothers took another troupe to the US during which three boys were “dropped off” at New Jersey.

Soon after a complaint was filed by a man named Bakshish Singh, after which the Patiala Police registered a case against Daler and Shamsher. At least 35 more complaints came up leveling charges of fraud against the two brothers. The complaints had alleged that two brothers had taken “passage money” from them to help them migrate to America “illegally”, but had failed to do so. Patiala Police had even raided the offices of Daler at Connaught Place in New Delhi and seized documents, including the case file of those who had paid the alleged “passage money” to Mehndi brothers.

In 2006, Patiala Police filed two discharge petitions stating Daler to be innocent, but the court upheld the petitions and asked for the singer to be prosecuted as there was “sufficient evidence against him on the judicial file and scope for further investigation”.

