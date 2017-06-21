Breaking! Krushna Abhishek’s show to be called The Drama Company

Finally, after ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Sony TV is all set to launch another comedy show with Krushna Abhishek and ex colleagues of Kapil. The show has been finally titled as ‘The Drama Company’ and will go air next month on Sony. The show will replace ‘Sabse Bada Kalakaar’ that will end in first week of July. Krushna Abhishek will the main face of the face while Sunil Grover will make cameo appearances on the show. The Drama Company has Kapil’s ex-team mates like Ali Asghar, Dr Sanket Bhonsle and Sugandha Mishra. Krushna will be teaming with his comedy partner Sudesh Lahiri once again for this show. (Also Read: Mithun Chakraborty to be a part of Krushna Abhishek’s show – read deets!)

‘The Drama Company’ will be produced and conceptualised by Preeti Simoes. She was the rumored ex girl-friend of Kapil Sharma and the creative director of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. She recently had a fallout with Kapil Sharma and now has become a producer herself. The new show will be produced in association with Frames Entertainment. The Kapil Sharma Show is being produced by Kapil, while Preeti is producing this one for Frames Entertainment. The alleged ex-lovers will have a battle for TRPs. (Also Read: Sunil Grover to only make a special appearance on Krushna Abhishek’s show Comedy Company)

The highlight of ‘ The Drama Company ‘ will be it’s format of a Broadway musical. It will have a mix of comedy dance and stand-up. Krushna confirmed the news when he met media for the launch of his other show OMG! Yeh Mera India 2 on History TV 18 channel. He spoke about The Drama Company as well. On this show, Krushna will no longer be seen with regular comedy partner Bharti Singh. Apparently, Bharti is also coming up with her own show and this time she wanted to do her own stuff . Krushna maintains that he and Preeti Simoes go a long way since Comedy Circus and Comedy Ka Daily Soap. He says Preeti knows his weakness and strengths and knows how to channelize it. The style of the show is more like Comedy Nights Bachao. Krushna also says that for the first time he will be seen with new people. So, the combination of actors is a new one with a theatre style. Krushna though maintains that he is nervous but excited as well.