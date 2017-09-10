Breaking! Simbu joins Mani Ratnam’s next featuring Jyothika, Fahadh Faasil and Aishwarya Rajesh

It is confirmed. South actor Silambarasan aka Simbu is a part of Mani Ratnam’s next film. Well, the project just got bigger. It already has Jyothika, Fahadh Faasil, Aishwarya Rajesh and Nani in prominent roles. Actor Vijay Sethupathi who made a huge impact with the film, Vikram Vedha was the front-runner for the film but we guess that Simbu was the final choice. The actor’s last film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan was a dud at the box office. This is the actor’s first film with Mani Ratnam. Incidentally, while Jyothika has worked in a Ratnam production Dum Dum Dum, this is also her first time under him as a director. (Also Read: It’s official! Jyothika and Mani Ratnam to team up for the first time)

It is also the first film with Mani Ratnam for Fahadh Faasil, Nani and Aishwarya Rajesh. With such a stellar cast, we can expect something brilliant. Ratnam’s last film Kaatru Veliyidai featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Karthi got a mixed response from critics. Jyothika is awaiting the release of her women-centric film, Magalir Mattum on September 15. It is produced by husband, Suriyakumar. In a statement to Deccan Chronicle, she said, “MM is a character-driven flick where Bramma has brilliantly woven the script around seven characters. The inner side of womanhood is brought out. It imparts a larger message — that irrespective of age, a woman can come out and blossom. It is a feel-good entertainer and everything is real without any exaggeration. There are a lot of deep emotions and enjoyable moments as well.”

We are sure fans will be happy to see Simbu and Jyothika together. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…