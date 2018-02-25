BREAKING! Sridevi’s mortal remains will reach India tomorrow

Sridevi breathed her last today morning in Dubai after suffering a massive heart attack. But her mortal remains have still not reached India. It was expected to be here by 3 pm today but now we hear that’s not going to happen tonight. News 18 has revealed that her body will not be released by Dubali authorities on Sunday night. An official statement reads, “Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief. Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India tomorrow. We will update you on all further information as and when it’s available to us.”

Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor flew back to Mumbai. They all assembled at Anil Kapoor’s residence along with Rekha and Khushi Kapoor. Post mortem has delayed the proceedings in Dubai and that’s why Sridevi’s mortal remains will be released tomorrow. The moment the news broke out that the actress is no more, tweets poured in from celebs mourning her death. It definitely is a shock for everyone. Many couldn’t even believe that this happened.

We can only say you will sourly missed Sridevi. You were class apart and this void will never be filled by anyone.