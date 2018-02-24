Bruna Abdullah goes topless for a photoshoot and Instagram can’t believe how gorgeous she is

Bruna Abdullah, the Maastizade actress, is creating quite a stir o Instagram. A day back, she posted a really sexy picture of herself. The actress has gone topless and also mentioned how she felt empowered to do so. The picture has her topless clutching her breasts with a rather seductive pose. And for a change, people on Instagram are not slut-shaming her. For a change, they have only praised her picture calling her sexy, gorgeous and perfect. That’s so refreshing. For a while it has become a norm for everyone on social media to pull people down. Thus when Bruna gets so much love for a picture that could have created controversy makes us believe there are also people on social media who aren’t deranged. Check out the picture which is getting so many admirers..

And now comes the reactions…

This is no the first time that Bruna has gone topless for a photoshoot. Previously too she has done the same and raised temperatures. She had posted a pic of herself wearing just a blazer and a formal pants with a caption that said, “I believe in destiny! Test shoot last week with this incredible team of kind humans I met!!! Shoot by @jitendrabhagavatula Make up @nittigoenka Hair @ambicakukrety Styled by @mankamalik Thank you all for being so wonderful! Xoxo #instadaily #shootlife #blackandwhite #30 #itsamodelslife” And now this…. this woman is truly hot!