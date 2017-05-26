BURN! Kamal Haasan takes potshot at Satyamev Jayate host Aamir Khan

The Bigg Boss Tamil trailer launch press meet was held today. Along with the TV channel producers, the host of of this show – Kamal Haasan was present. At this meet, the media asked the veteran actor why he chose to host Bigg Boss over Satyameva Jayate considering the latter brought to the forefront many relevant social issues. The actor stated – “I have been more socially responsible for long than the person who hosted Satyamev Jayate.” Ahem! Now was that a dig at Aamir Khan? What does he know that we don’t?

He further added, that this show will help connect with every household and give back all the love he has earned – “The show has a very wide reach. I don’t have to don an avatar this time. I can just be me, in my most natural self, and reach every household,” a report on Firstpost stated. Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil trailer: Kamal Haasan sets the ball rolling for the biggest reality show in his own style

The trailer was also shown – it opened with Kamla Haasan talking about the many faces, people have for different situations, but this time all these different faces/masks will be slip off as 14 celebs will be staying in one house for three months, cut away from technology and phones and 30 cameras watching them. A extravagant house set has been specially erected for the show.

In an earlier interview with Quint, Kamal Haasan was all praises for Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss Hindi – Salman genuinely bonds with the contestants on Bigg Boss. There is no pretension or patronising in his attitude. Being friendly comes naturally to him. And he gives advice as a friend, not as a mentor. There is none of the I-know-better superiority in his attitude. I’d also like to bond genuinely with the contestants, though how it goes will depend entirely on how they perceive me, as a friend or as a mentor.”

(With inputs from IANS)