C Narayana Reddy’s demise, Jr NTR’s debut on Bigg Boss Telugu – meet the top 5 newsmakers of this week

This week began on a solemn note – Noted Telugu writer C Narayana Reddy passed away. It was also a week of many announcements- Allu Arjun next movie’s title, Jr NTR announced of his debut on Television, so did Rana Daggubati! Also the much anticipated Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi film finally went on floors. The makers of DJ also released another trailer for all Bunny fans. Here’s a complete low down of that happened this week

Allu Arjun’s next – While fans are super excited about the Duvvada Jagannadham, Allu Arjun went ahead and annouced his next film on June 14. The film is titled – Na Peru Surya Na Illu India. The film will be helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi who happens to debut in direction with this film. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna of Kirk Party fame. Reportedly, the actor will play a soldier. Also Read: Allu Arjun’s 18th film with Vakkantham Vamsi launched, titled Naa Peru Surya

Jr NTR Bigg Boss Telugu – Jr NTR is all set to debut on Television with the biggest reality show – Bigg Boss Telugu. He confirmed the news on social media by sharing the first look poster. Seated n a sofa chair, Jr NTR looked absolutely sharp in a well cut suit. The tagline reads the same as the original – I am watching you. Reportedly, the actor was paid a whopping amount thus making him the highest paid Telugu actor on Television.

Rana Daggubati turning host – It’s raining TV hosts down South. After Kamla Haasan and Jr NTR, another star is making his debut and he’s none other than Rana Daggubati! He is all set to turn host on Yaari No. 1 which will be about celebrating friendships with our favourite stars. The first teaser of the show opened to great reviews from fans.

C Narayana Reddy passed away – Reputed Telugu poet, writer C Narayan Reddy passed away after a prolonged illness on June 12. He is known for his significant contribution to Telugu contribution. He has penned down at least 3000 songs. He entered the industry in 1962. Jr NTR is known to have asked Narayana Reddy to write all his songs. He is not just a poet but also a play wright, orator, educationist and a communicator.

Trisha, Vijay Sethupati kickstart 96 – Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi launched their first movie this week. it’s called 96. Reportedly it’s college love story set in that year. The project is helmed by Prem Kumar. Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly play a school boy for a brief period in the film.