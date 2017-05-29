Caitlyn Jenner reveals she was NEVER comfortable in bed with Kris Jenner

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, who was Bruce Jenner before undergoing gender transition, says she was never “entirely comfortable” in bed with former wife Kris Jenner. Caitlyn, 67, said she was never comfortable having sex with Kris, reports aceshowbiz.com. Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, she said that although she has had sex with only five people, her “appetite” for sex is gone. “You want to know how Kris feels about me? The middle finger,” Caitlyn added. Earlier, the “I Am Cait” star had blindsided Kris about her misery during their marriage. She revealed in her book, “The Secrets of My Life”, that Kris knew her gender transition. She claimed that Kris knew her dress-up play time and her attempt to seek out surgeries to permanently remove the beard.

Well, Caitlyn’s memoir hasn’t gone down very well with the Kardashians as well as the Jenners. While Kim K has abruptly stated that there’s hardly a 2 percent chance that Kris would ever speak to Caitlyn after what she wrote in her book, Kendall thinks it’s insane! Ah, those are the reactions that were recorded as the upcoming promo of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. All hell has broken loose ever since Jenner released her book. There have been quite a lot of blasphemous secrets of their marriage that has been revealed.

Obviously, the memoir left Kris in a fit of rage. But that’s not all, in the book, Caitlyn has also stated, “Her lawyers think she could get an annulment, despite the fact that they had two kids together,” the source told Radar. “Kris now feels like her entire 22 years with Bruce were a lie and the law states that if the marriage happened under false pretenses or fraud, it can be annulled.” Damn, it sure is a task to keep up with the Kardashians and Jenners. We wonder how the rest in the family have reacted to this news.

(With inputs from IANS)