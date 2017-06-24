Calendar Girls’ Akanksha Puri to make her TV debut as a goddess in this upcoming mythological fiction drama

Akanksha Puri is known for her bold avatar in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls. The actress is now all set to make her debut on television but in a shockingly different avatar. She will be seen donning the role of Goddess Parvati in Sony TV’s upcoming show, Vignharta Ganesh. While TV actresses go from playing a goddess to flaunting a bikini on their social media, Akanksha is going the other way round. From playing a bold role in Madhur’s film, she will now be seen playing a goddess.

Vignharta Ganesh is produced by Contiloe Films and will be replaced with Moh Moh Ke Dhaage. The show has been shot with capture camera. The one used in films like Avatar, Life of Pi, Planet of Apes etc. So this is going to be one of the most expensive mythological shows on Indian television. Malkhan Singh will play the role of Shiv with Akanksha playing the role of God Shiv’s wife Parvati. Malkhan has done shows Like Meerutiya Gangster and Pratichaya. After Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, it will be pretty interesting to see if their chemistry strikes a chord with the audience. (ALSO READ: Wait what? Rocky to kill Shivangi and marry Ruchika in the final episode of Naagin 2 – View Pics)

The story will begin will kid Ganesha and move to the story of a grown-up Ganesha. Actor Unaiz Bashir will be seen as the central character of Bal Ganesha in the show. Earlier, he has been a part of television serials like Meri Bhabhi, Humari Sister Didi, Suryaputra Karn and Siya Ke Ram. The show will unearth every untold story and mythos of Lord Ganesha. His journey will be depicted since his childhood. His own life started with troubles, and later with his greatness he became everyone’s problem solver.

Akanksha hails from Bhopal and started her career as an air hostess. She later joined the glamour world with Tamil films and end up doing many South Indian films. In 2015, she made her Bollywood debut with Calender Girls that had her wearing a bikini and doing quite a few bold scenes on screen. Though the film didn’t really work at the box office and the actress has been struggling since then. Seems like television will give her a new identity and what’s better than playing a goddess to connect with the audience!

Mythological shows are going to nail the TRPs and dominate television once again. While Sony has already Sankat Mochan Hanuman, which is the highest rate on the channel, they are getting Vignharta Ganesh and Sai Baba as well. Colors is also joining the league with Suryaputra Shani that is getting them ratings and now they getting Mahakali as well. Star Plus also is on the way to get more mythological shows on the channel by the end of year.ar . Even & TV has just launched Paramavtaar Shrikrishna. So mythologicals are here to stay and seem to be setting a new trend in TV viewing