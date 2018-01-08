Can you guess this Akshay Kumar song? Hint: The actor is poisoned at the end of this track

Akshay Kumar has done over 100 films in his two decade long career and is poised for even more. The films that he did in the 90s were mostly from the action genre. He had even done a series of Khiladi films and in one such film, there’s a song which any kid from the era will be able to sing without flinching. We have a picture from that film which made us really nostalgic. Now, you have to tell us what this song is. Worry not… we will give you ample hints to figure it out.

Akshay Kumar was paired opposite Mamta Kulkarni here and there are many songs from the film that were hits. In fact, this particular track happens at a very crucial moment in the film. The actor’s character is murdered at the end of the track and his body is put in a freezer. But he doesn’t die. Mamta and her boyfriend Mohnish Behl scheme to kill Akshay but he resurfaces making their life worse. It was quite an intriguing tale. Fine, we will give you the name of the film. It was called Sabse Bada Khiladi. Does it ring a bell? The song was one of the most sensuous tracks of 90s which must have made many parents wince while watching it with their kids, Psst! Check out the image right here… (Also read: Padman vs Padmavat: Is Akshay Kumar taking a big risk by clashing with Deepika Padukone’s period drama? Trade expert reveals)

Could you guess it? Fine, we will give you the answer. The song is the hit track Bharo maang meri bhaaro! Those who got it right, a big shout-out to you!

Akshay has been synonymous to action films in the 90s but later, he decided to surprise his audience everytime he does a film. Speaking to Rediff.com, he had said back then “I was sick and tired of doing only action and stunts all the time. Not that I’ve stopped doing stunts. I love doing stunts. But I want to try and do different kinds of stuff. The whole idea is to keep people guessing. They must think, ‘what is he going to do next? What will his next film be about?’ I don’t want to do anything that is run-of-the-mill or something that has been done. That’s precisely the reason I don’t want to sign too many films.” Many years down the line, we have accept that he has kept his prom