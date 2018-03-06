Can you guess this Shah Rukh Khan film? Hint: The actor had a double role in it

We are back with our movie quiz. We think this will be a simple task for you. So, we have found out this old picture of Shah Rukh Khan sporting a french beard with a gun in his hand, ready to shoot someone. It was one of the disasters of his career. But it goes without saying that his fans must have watched it many times. We will obviously give you a few more hints. (Also read: Katrina Kaif turns media manager for Shah Rukh Khan – view pic)

The film in question featured Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Yash Johar. Karan Johar had done the costumes for SRK in the film. One of the roles that SRK played was that of a badass don while the other one was a meek chef-in-the-making. What happens when their roles get swapped? We are pretty sure that by now you have figured out which film we are talking about. No? Well, this is the last clue. If you still don’t get it, it’s time you stop calling yourself a Shah Rukh Khan fan. The two female leads were Sonali Bendre and Juhi Chawla. Even if you haven’t figured out the answer, we are obliged to tell you the answer. Yes, this still definitely is from Duplicate.

Now if you are confused as to when did he sport such a look in the film, here’s a video to jog your memory.

Did you know that Juhi Chawla was not interested to be part of this film? Yes, she didn’t think her role was substantial but Shah Rukh Khan coaxed her to do it.